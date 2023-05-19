Chiefs ink 1st-round pick, Lee’s Summit native Felix Anudike-Uzomah

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Felix Anudike-Uzomah officially is in the Kansas City Chiefs fold, according to a report from ESPN.

The Chiefs picked Anudike-Uzomah, a Lee’s Summit native who played defensive end at Kansas State, with the No. 31 overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His selection capped the first night of the draft, which took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri — less than 23 miles from Anudike-Uzomah’s high school.

He signed his rookie deal with the Chiefs on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Anudike-Uzomah’s four-year rookie contract is worth $11,817,820, according to Over the Cap.

After playing only one game as a freshman with the Wildcats, Anudike-Uzomah totaled 19 1/2 sacks, 25 1/2 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles in 26 games during the 2021-22 seasons at K-State.

The 2020 Lee’s Summit High School graduate was lightly recruited out of high school.

ESPN and On3 listed Anudike-Uzomah as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, while 247 Sports and Rivals pegged him as a two-star prospect. None had him listed higher than the 38th-best recruit in Missouri from his graduating class.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday that the team had signed its third- through seventh-round picks — Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris, Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner, Stephen F. Austin defensive end BJ Thompson, Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and Ball State cornerback Nic Jones.

That leaves second-round pick Rashee Rice, a wide receiver from SMU and standout at the recent rookie minicamp, as the lone unsigned player from the 2023 draft class.

All drafted rookies sign four-year deals.

Morris, who is named after a member of Boyz II Men, will earn more than $5.3 million, while Conner will receive nearly $4.6 million, Thompson is in line to make more than $4.1 million, Coburn’s deal is worth $4 million and Jones is set to earn $3.9 million over the life of their rookie contracts.

