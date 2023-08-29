Chiefs roster tracker | QB Shane Buechele reportedly among surprise cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s roster-cutdown day in the NFL, the busiest day for transactions each year on the league calendar.

What does that mean for the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, it means the team will have to jettison nearly 40 players to get down to their initial 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

The deadline for trimming the roster to 53 is 3 p.m. Central time on Tuesday. Here’s what we know:

2:30 p.m. | In a surprise move, the Chiefs have cut quarterbacks Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun, according to Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

After his usage in the last two preseason games, there was speculation that Buechele may have surpassed Blaine Gabbert on the depth chart, but his release Tuesday suggests that was never the case.

Both could be candidates to return on the practice squad, but a QB-hungry team also could snatch Buechele on the waiver wire.

12:55 p.m. | The Chiefs reportedly plan to release two defensive veterans — safety Deon Bush and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Chiefs released safety Deon Bush and DL Danny Shelton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Both players were in their second season with Kansas City.

Bush, who is entering his eighth season, was a core special-teams player. He finished with 11 tackles in his first season with the Chiefs last year after six seasons in Chicago.

Shelton, a former first-round pick, spent most of last season on Kansas City’s practice squad, appearing in only one game.

His contract includes no guaranteed money, so releasing Shelton could be a precursor to another roster move.

As vested veterans, both players will become free agents at 4 p.m. Central and can sign with any other NFL team.

12:50 p.m. | Looking for a reason to be optimistic about the Kansas City Chiefs’ negotiations with Chris Jones? Well, look away.

The Chiefs sent a sixth-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. a little more than three hours before the NFL-imposed deadline for teams to trim rosters to 53 players, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

6:15 a.m. | The player who had the best preseason for the Chiefs yet still was unlikely to make the roster, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, has been traded.

Kansas City reportedly traded Smith-Marsette, the former Iowa star and Minnesota Vikings draft pick, to Carolina in a swap of conditional seventh-round picks in 2025.

