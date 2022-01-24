Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu ruled out of Divisional game with concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu left the game on the Buffalo Bills’ opening drive.

After being looked at by the Chiefs’ training staff in the blue medical tent on the sideline, Mathieu retreated to the locker room for further examination.

Initially, the Chiefs announced that Mathieu was being evaluated for a concussion.

During the second quarter, the team said he was officially in the concussion protocol and would not return.

Daniel Sorenson replaced Mathieu in Kansas City’s lineup.

Mathieu, who tied for third on the Chiefs with 76 tackles during the regular season, is a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection in three seasons with Kansas City.