Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu leaves with quad injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late in the third quarter, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu appeared to get his legs tangled up with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Mathieu could be seen favoring his left knee briefly and left the field for the next play.

But he quickly returned and finished the drive before Mathieu was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With the Chiefs in control, up 33-3 early in the fourth quarter as the defense returned to the field, the team announced that Mathieu was out with a quad injury.

Mathieu entered the game second on Kansas City with 65 tackles. He also has a team-high three interceptions, is tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries and ranks third on the Chiefs’ defense with six passes defended.