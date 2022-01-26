Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu misses practice Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu missed practice Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against Cincinnati at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mathieu was making progress but remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Mathieu left the AFC Divisional win against Buffalo on the game’s opening drive and was placed in the concussion protocol.

Reid had confirmed Monday that Mathieu remained in the concussion protocol.

The Chiefs are the first team in league history to host a conference title game for the fourth straight season and the first team to play three home games in the same postseason.

During the previous three seasons, Kansas City lost in overtime to the eventual Super Bowl champions, New England, during the 2018 season before topping Tennessee en route to a Super Bowl LIV title and beating the Bills in last season’s AFC Championship Game .

Mathieu, a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler in three seasons with Kansas City, tied for third on the team with 76 tackles this season.