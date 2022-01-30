Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu reportedly expected to play in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports claim Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will play Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

#chiefs expected to have S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) tomorrow for the AFC title game per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2022

FanSided reporter Matt Verderame reports Mathieu is set to play “barring an unforeseen setback.”

Last Sunday against the Bills, Mathieu left the game after the opening drive .

And after being assessed by medical staff, he entered concussion protocols.

Fellow teammates noted his absence was felt on the field.

“Anytime you lose a player of Tyrann’s caliber, your team is going to be affected,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “He leads us in so many different ways on and off the field. It’s his presence alone. He doesn’t even have to say a word.”

Following a few days of rest, Mathieu returned to practice Thursday while still in concussion protocol.

"He was out there and did a nice job," coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

