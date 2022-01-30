Watch
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu reportedly expected to play in AFC Championship

Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) points during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 29, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple reports claim Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will play Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

FanSided reporter Matt Verderame reports Mathieu is set to play “barring an unforeseen setback.”

Last Sunday against the Bills, Mathieu left the game after the opening drive.

And after being assessed by medical staff, he entered concussion protocols.

Fellow teammates noted his absence was felt on the field.

“Anytime you lose a player of Tyrann’s caliber, your team is going to be affected,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “He leads us in so many different ways on and off the field. It’s his presence alone. He doesn’t even have to say a word.”

Following a few days of rest, Mathieu returned to practice Thursday while still in concussion protocol.

"He was out there and did a nice job," coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

