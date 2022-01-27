Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu returns to practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was spotted Thursday at practice.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he believed Mathieu was a full participant, which is an encouraging sign ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game showdown Sunday against Cincinnati at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid said Mathieu remains in the concussion protocol and has to test again after Thursday's practice, but it's a clear sign of progress.

"He was out there and did a nice job," Reid said.

The Chiefs aren't dealing with any additional injuries.

Mathieu left the thrilling AFC Divisional round win against Buffalo last weekend on the game’s first drive with a concussion .

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mathieu remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He missed practice Wednesday while still in the protocol, Reid said, while striking a hopeful tone.

"He's doing very well," Reid said Wednesday. "We'll just see how he does (Thursday). There's a chance, if everything works out, he'll be able to get back."

During his three seasons in Kansas City, Mathieu has twice been selected as an All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl.

He tied for third on the Chiefs with 76 tackles during the regular season and is the leader of the secondary.