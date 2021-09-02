Chiefs sign 14 players to practice squad ahead of 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were busy Wednesday signing players to the practice squad after announcing the initial 53-man roster Tuesday for the 2021 season.
After placing safety Tyrann Mathieu on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp back to the active 53-man roster, according to the NFL transaction wire.
Kansas City also brought back 14 players to the practice squad, including rookie fifth-round pick Cornell Powell:
- S Zayne Anderson
- CB DiCaprio Bootle
- QB Shane Buechele
- DT Tyler Clark
- LB Omari Cobb
- WR Gehrig Dieter
- DE Austin Edwards
- WR Maurice Ffrench
- RB Derrick Gore
- DE Demone Harris
- S Devon Key
- WR Cornell Powell
- OT Prince Tega Wanogho
- C Darryl Williams
The Chiefs lost two players — cornerback BoPete Keyes to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Tim Ward to the New York Jets — via waiver claims.
Running back Darwin Thompson also signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.
Tight end Kendall Blanton, Blue Springs South and University of Missouri graduate, landed on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.
At least two other former Tigers standouts — guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (Jacksonville) and Damarea Crockett (Denver) — also signed with practice squads, while former Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (Cincinnati) and former Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson (Minnesota) also signed with a practice squad.