Chiefs sign 14 players to practice squad ahead of 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were busy Wednesday signing players to the practice squad after announcing the initial 53-man roster Tuesday for the 2021 season.

After placing safety Tyrann Mathieu on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp back to the active 53-man roster, according to the NFL transaction wire .

Kansas City also brought back 14 players to the practice squad, including rookie fifth-round pick Cornell Powell:

S Zayne Anderson

CB DiCaprio Bootle

QB Shane Buechele

DT Tyler Clark

LB Omari Cobb

WR Gehrig Dieter

DE Austin Edwards

WR Maurice Ffrench

RB Derrick Gore

DE Demone Harris

S Devon Key

WR Cornell Powell

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

C Darryl Williams

The Chiefs lost two players — cornerback BoPete Keyes to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Tim Ward to the New York Jets — via waiver claims.

Running back Darwin Thompson also signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad .

Tight end Kendall Blanton, Blue Springs South and University of Missouri graduate, landed on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

At least two other former Tigers standouts — guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (Jacksonville) and Damarea Crockett (Denver) — also signed with practice squads, while former Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (Cincinnati) and former Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson (Minnesota) also signed with a practice squad.