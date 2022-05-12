Chiefs, Tampa announced as Week 4 Sunday night game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will get another shot at the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it will all take place in primetime on KSHB 41.

The NFL announced Thursday morning via the TODAY Show that the Chiefs have the Week 4 Sunday night game.

Mahomes will face off against the recently retired and then un-retired Brady in a Super Bowl LV rematch at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa since the Buccaneers were already announced as an away game for Kansas City.

Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on @SNFonNBC #ChiefsKingdom | #GoBucs 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6ZWdBL7wpv — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

The SNF game is the second prime slot game the Chiefs have secured.

Amazon Prime secured the Chiefs vs Chargers game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead as its first Thursday night game.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday night.