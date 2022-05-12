Watch
Chiefs, Tampa announced as Week 4 Sunday night game

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:43 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 08:43:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will get another shot at the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it will all take place in primetime on KSHB 41.

The NFL announced Thursday morning via the TODAY Show that the Chiefs have the Week 4 Sunday night game.

Mahomes will face off against the recently retired and then un-retired Brady in a Super Bowl LV rematch at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa since the Buccaneers were already announced as an away game for Kansas City.

The SNF game is the second prime slot game the Chiefs have secured.

Amazon Prime secured the Chiefs vs Chargers game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead as its first Thursday night game.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday night.

Kansas City on the Clock