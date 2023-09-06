Chiefs TE Travis Kelce officially questionable for Thursday’s season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is questionable for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener Thursday against Detroit.

That’s the bad news, but the good news is that the All-Pro tight end is the only Chiefs player who will carry an injury designation into the showdown with the upstart Lions.

Kelce suffered what Chiefs coach Andy Reid termed a “hyperextended knee” Tuesday at practice.

"Questionable," which indicates a player's availability isn't certain, is the least serious among the NFL's designation, which also include "out" and "doubtful," indicating a player is "unliklely to play."

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who underwent knee surgery at the start of training camp, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has been held out for the last several weeks due to swelling in a knee he’d had surgically repaired in the past, were full participants Wednesday at practice.

The updated injury report doesn’t guarantee that Toney or Sneed will be active, but it’s an encouraging sign for their availability.

According to reports, Kansas City is monitoring the swelling in Kelce’s knee but doesn’t believe it’s a long-term injury.

If Kelce can’t play, and with fellow tight end Jody Fortson already on injured reserve for the season, the Chiefs will lean on Noah Gray and Blake Bell.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross could become an important red-zone target, if he’s active.

—