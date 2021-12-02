Chiefs TE Travis Kelce surges to 2nd in overall Pro Bowl voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has received more Pro Bowl votes from fans than all but one other NFL player.

Indianapolis running back Johnathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing, has received the most votes (126,381) for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kelce has received the second-most votes overall (121,807) and is one of two players along with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who lead the AFC in voting at their position.

Kelce surged past Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who ranks third in overall Pro Bowl voting (120,010) and leads NFC at his position, during the last week even with Kansas City on a bye, according to data released Wednesday by the NFL.

The Pro Bowl roster will be selected after a panel weighs the fan vote, including votes on Twitter and traditional online voting , along with votes from NFL players and coaches, who will vote by Dec. 17.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed Monday, Dec. 20.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (113,980) and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (111,716) round out the top five vote-getters in the NFL as voting enters its final weeks.

As a team, Chiefs players have received the third-most total votes, trailing only Dallas and New England.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen leads the AFC in voting at his position along with Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.