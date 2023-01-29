Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, WR Mecole Hardman Jr. active for AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tight end Travis Kelce is active as the Kansas City Chiefs host a fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and second straight against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce popped up Friday in the injury report with a back issue.

Kelce was one of three Chiefs — along with wide receivers Mecole Hardman Jr. (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) — listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report .

Hardman also is active for the first time since Week 9 against Tennessee, but Watson won’t play.

Watson headlines Kansas City’s inactives along with tight end Blake Bell.

The return of Jody Fortson, who was added to the active roster Saturday and is active, probably pushed Bell off the list of active players for the Chiefs.

One of two practice-squad elevations, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, also is inactive along with a handful of Kansas City’s usual inactives — quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.

Here are our inactives for the AFC Championship:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR Justin Watson

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023

The other practice squad elevation, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, is active and figures to play a big role on special teams after Cincinnati claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off waivers this week.

Lammons played the most special-teams snaps for the Chiefs during the regular season.

The Bengals’ inactives include guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee), who were ruled out on Friday’s injury report.

Cincinnati will have three different offensive linemen, including the loss of tackle La’el Collins to a knee injury last month, than they did during a Dec. 4 home win against Kansas City.

No other Bengals entered the game with injury designations, and there were no significant roster surprises.

—