Chiefs waive 2 more players to get roster down to 85 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have waived two more players to get to the NFL-mandated cutdown from 90 to 85 players.

The Chiefs have waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray Tuesday afternoon to get to the limit of 85 players.

Today was the last day for NFL teams to cut roster down to 85. Teams must cut roster down to 85 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chiefs waived four players on Monday, including cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr, whom the team traded a seventh round pick for.

Edwards joined the Chiefs in January 2021 as a member of the practice squad and was on the practice squad for all of last season.

Ultimately, the team signing Danny Shelton last week leaves Edwards as the odd man out of the roster, though a return to the team as a member of the practice squad for Edwards is still possible.

Gray has been in the NFL for quite some time, beginning his first three seasons of his career as a member of the practice squad with the Atlanta Falcons. Gray then went on to spend time the Baltimore Ravens, being part of the team's practice squad until September 2021.

Gray would then play in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars. He played eight games, catching for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance impressed the Chiefs enough that they signed Gray on Aug. 6.

The next roster cut is from 85 to 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, before teams must finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

