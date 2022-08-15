Chiefs waive veteran CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. as roster cut looms

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — One day before the NFL-mandated cutdown from 90 to 85 players, the Chiefs announced cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, and offensive tackle Evin Ksiezacyzk had been waived.

Jennings was waived with an injury designation, but Johnson was perhaps the biggest surprise.

The Chiefs traded a seventh-round pick to Houston for Johnson shortly after the NFL Draft, who played 15 snaps on defense and six on special teams in Saturday’s preseason opener at Chicago.

But Kansas City’s young depth at corner — including first-round pick Trent McDuffie, fourth-round pick Joshua Williams and seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson — squeezed Johnson off the roster.

“It says that you have some trust (in the rookies),” Reid said when asked about waiving Johnson. “We’ve got to keep getting better, but we do see the potential there.”

The early cut also gives Johnson the best chance to sign with another team and impress enough to make an opening-day roster.

“Lonnie will hook on with somebody else,” Reid said. “It gives him a chance to get with another team and do his thing there.”

The Chiefs must release two more players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The next roster cut is from 85 to 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, before teams must finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Injury updates

Tight end Blake Bell missed practice Monday with a hip flexor injury, Reid announced.

Reid said Bell suffered the injury on the play he scored a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason opener at Chicago.

#Chiefs say Blake Bell is still being evaluated after injuring hip flexor on TD catch Saturday in Chicago. Wincing pretty good during celebration. No practice Monday. Andy Reid called the injury 'unusual' pic.twitter.com/TFB6JZTSMU — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 15, 2022

Bell remained in the game for several more snaps before exiting.

“He felt like he could still go and he went back in, then he went down,” Reid said.

He didn‘t offer a timeline for when Bell might return, calling his injury “a little unusual.”

Kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) also missed practice.

Reid said he expects Butker to be available for Saturday’s home preseason opener against Washington.

“I think he’ll be OK,” Reid confirmed.

Safety Justin Reid, who made an extra point in the preseason loss at Chicago, handled place-kicking duties at camp.

Fellow safety Juan Thornmhill served as the placeholder with punter Tommy Townsend excused from camp to deal with a family situation, Reid said.

Right tackle Lucas Niang (knee) remains the only player on the physically unable to perform list.