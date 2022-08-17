Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. carted off at practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. was carted away from practice Wednesday morning.

Mecole Hardman is done for the day. He’s riding shotgun in the cart off the field #ChiefsKingdom — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) August 17, 2022

He was the second high-profile starter to exit the penultimate practice at Missouri Western in St. Joseph early.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones also was spotted leaving practice, according to KSHB Sports Reporter Hayley Lewis.

The Chiefs wrap up the away portion of training camp Thursday ahead of Saturday's second preseason game against the Washington Commanders, which can be seen on KSHB 41.

Juju not in attendance today, Chris Jones has left early, now Mecole Hardman in the injury tent. #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) August 17, 2022

Hardman jumped to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the end zone and appeared to injure his leg on the landing, according to KSHB Sports Reporter McKenzie Nelson.

After going to the medical tent to get checked by team doctors, he rode in the front seat of a golf cart up the hill from the practice field, ending his day early.

Mahomes threw one up to him in the end zone and it appears he came down wrong on his leg. In the blue tent getting checked out #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/GEzTq7qkX2 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) August 17, 2022

The Chiefs have yet to provide an update on the severity of Hardman's injury or why Jones left practice.

Another wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has been impressive in camp with his connection with Mahomes, didn't practice for the second straight day.

Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice with a sore knee.

The Chiefs host the Commanders at 3 p.m. on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. KSHB will have a one-hour pregame show at 2 p.m. ahead of the game and a one-hour postgame show, breaking down all the action.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as soon as more information is available.