Chiefs WR Justin Watson learns from pick-six 2 years ago for TD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years ago, then-Tampa Bay wide receiver Justin Watson ran an out route during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers only to watch Michael Davis jump the route and sprint 78 yards for an interception-return touchdown.

“That’s a play I’ve thought about a lot over the last two years,” Watson said.

He always wanted to run a double move, knowing how aggressive the Chargers' corners were driving on the out route.

Watson never got a chance with the Buccaneers, but he never forgot. His career came full circle Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, Watson checked in, with Mecole Hardman Jr. banged up, and was tasked with running the out-and-up of his dreams on third-and-10 from the Chargers’ 41-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes lofted a rainbow down the left sideline and into his waiting hands in stride for a touchdown, which breathed new life into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and kick-started a 20-point rally.

“I saw the same look, the same type of defense and knew how to run it to win,” Watson said with a smile in the locker room after the Chiefs’ 27-24 win . “Pat threw a great ball, and obviously it was a great route.”

JC Jackson, a former All-Pro with New England who signed a massive contract with Los Angeles during the offseason, bit when Watson broke toward the sideline after chugging 10 yards upfield.

When Watson turned and dashed toward the end zone, Jackson was left momentarily in the dust.

“I’ve been wanting the out-and-up on that same side for two years,” he said.

During the week, Watson, who left the season-opener at Arizona with a chest injury but credited Kansas City’s training staff for getting him ready on a short week, had mentioned the concept to wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier, so the Chiefs were prepared to take advantage of the Chargers' aggressiveness on the boundary at some point.

“Justin Watson came in when Mecole was a little banged up, and he got Mecole’s route and he won against a Pro Bowl, All-Pro corner,” Mahomes said. “For guys like that to make their imprint on the game, that will help us out as we get into games like this.”

It was a great feeling for Watson — and a long time coming.

“We ran the same route on both sides, so you win on the route, but, ‘Is Pat coming to my side?’” Watson said. “But they always say, ‘If you’re open, keep running because Pat’s going to find you.’ He did a good job — JC almost made a playback on the ball, but it’s a game of inches and it’s fun when it ends up on your side.”

—