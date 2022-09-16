Rookie CB Jaylen Watson turns tide as Chiefs rally past Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On a night of stars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, it was an unheralded rookie who stole the spotlight.

With cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round pick in April, landing injured reserve this week, rookie seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson got his first career start in a critical home opener Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A moment Watson would never forget became a moment Chiefs Kingdom would never forget early in the fourth quarter when he picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line and sprinted 99 yards to the opposite end zone.

It came during a run of 20 unanswered points for the Chiefs, who claimed the AFC West showdown 27-24 and already are the lone unbeaten team in the division.

Los Angeles had the upper hand against a surprisingly sluggish Kansas City offense before Watson’s pick-six put the Chiefs in front for the first time with 10:29 remaining.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had rallied Kansas City twice from double-digit holes with his typical flair, but the Chiefs had settled for a game-tying 19-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Herbert and the Chargers were threatening to retake the lead, but Watson had other plans — and his first career interception in his first career start turned into the fourth-longest interception return in team history.

The Chiefs limped through the first quarter with only 18 yards on 10 plays.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were humming, building a 10-0 lead one play into the second quarter.

After a Chiefs punt to open the game, the Chargers marched down the field before the drive stalled in the red zone.

Los Angeles settled for a 31-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal and an early 3-0 lead.

Herbert hit fullback Zander Horvath for a 1-yard touchdown to open the second quarter.

That’s when Mahomes turned on the magic — at least for one first-half drive.

It started with a 30-yard completion to Mecole Hardman Jr. and ended with a sidearm dart between two defenders for a 9-yard touchdown to Jerick McKinnon for Kansas City’s only points in the first half.

Los Angeles led 10-7 at the half and marched 75 yards with the opening kickoff before Herbert extended the lead with a 15-yard strike to Williams for a double-digit lead.

Mahomes answered with a majestic wrist flick for a 41-yard touchdown to Justin Watson, who got behind cornerback JC Jackson for the touchdown.

Jackson, a prize offseason free-agent acquisition from New England, had been questionable for the game after foot surgery last month.

The Chargers tacked on a cosmetic touchdown with 1:11 to go when Herbert hit Josh Palmer for a 7-yard score, but Noah Gray recovered the ensuing onside kick.

From there, Mahomes and the Chiefs never gave the ball back