Chiefs RG Trey Smith, Chargers CB JC Jackson active for Thursday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two key players were ruled out earlier in the week for Thursday’s AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But two other starters, Chiefs right guard Trey Smith and Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, are active for the Week 2 matchup.

Smith left a season-opening 44-21 win at Arizona with an ankle injury and was limited in practice during the shortened week.

Jackson, who rose to stardom with New England and signed missed LA’s season-opening win against Las Vegas less than three weeks after surgery on his ankle, but was expected to see some action at Arrowhead.

Kansas City previously ruled out kicker Harrison Butker , who also suffered a sprained ankle against the Cardinals , while Justin Herbert’s favorite target, wide receiver Keenan Allen, is sidelined after injuring a hamstring versus the Raiders.

Butker, quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and linebacker Jack Cochrane are inactive for the Chiefs.

To replace Butker, the Chiefs elevated newly signed kicker Matt Ammendola from the practice squad. Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was Kansas City’s other practice-squad elevation .

Allen was among seven inactives for the Chargers, including tight end Donald Parham (hamstring).

The other inactives for Los Angeles are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive lineman Brenden James, defensive lineman Christian Covington and safety JT Woods.