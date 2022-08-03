Chiefs WR Justin Watson says Patrick Mahomes' work ethic mirrors Tom Brady's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First year Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson shared what it's like playing alongside Tom Brady and now Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday after training camp.

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Watson says the two quarterbacks have more similarities than differences.

“Man, every single rep mattered so much," he said.

Watson came to Kansas City from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shared how Brady conducts himself.

"It didn’t matter if we were working on the field in the off season, or if it was training camp, or in the game, that same focus and attention to details carried over to every single one," Watson said.

Now alongside Mahomes, the veteran receiver says the two top tier QBs don't differ in work ethic and commitment to the game.

"Working with Pat, you see some many of the same characteristics, it's no surprise that two great quarterbacks are similar in so many ways and just his competitiveness and mentality," Watson said.

Watson shared how he got a text from Mahomes during the offseason, asking the receiver to join workouts in Dallas with other Chiefs players.

At first, he wasn't sure if he was being punked or not.

After a little more investigation, a Texas area code later revealed the text was in fact coming from his new QB1.

"It's cool to see Pat continue to grow and continue to make new throws," Watson said. "Hearing him talk through the offense, he is a great leader, I am really thankful to be working with a quarterback like Pat.”

Training camp will continue through the first preseason game.

—