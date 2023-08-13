Chiefs WR Justyn Ross scores TD in 1st game since November 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After missing two of the last three seasons with a spinal condition and foot injury, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross scored a touchdown in his return to the field Sunday.

With around 6 minutes left in the third quarter Sunday in New Orleans, Ross ran a deep slant, hauled in the pass a few steps in front of the goal line then powered into the end zone.

It was a moment 638 days in the making.

Ross, an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed his entire junior season in college after the discovery of a congenital spinal fusion.

After being cleared by the team’s medical staff, the Chiefs rolled the dice on Ross, who returned for the 2021 season only to suffer a stress fracture in his foot that November, after nobody picked him.

Last summer, Ross underwent a second foot surgery shortly before training camp and landed on injured reserve for the entire 2022 season.

But he’s turned heads during the last month at training camp, and his comeback culminated in a touchdown Sunday against the Saints.

“That was awesome,” Chiefs third-string quarterback Shane Buechele, who threw the TD pass, said. “Just seeing the smile on his face after he caught that ball was the best part. He did a great job of running the route and just executing the play. I was happy for him.”

Ross’ talent is undeniable. The 6-foot-4 Alabama native had 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in his two seasons at Clemson.

He was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Then came a shoulder injury that led to learning about the spinal condition and a life in football limbo for the next three years.

“Seeing all the hard work that he’s put in from all his injuries and just tough times for him, to be out on the field and trusting in his ability, then executing on the play, it was awesome,” Buechele said. “It was good to see.”

Ross has waited a long time for the chance to return to the field, so much so that he even appreciated getting hit when the pads came on at training camp.

"Beautiful," he said with a laugh after the first practice in pads. "I loved it, I couldn’t wait.”

Ross finished Sunday's 26-24 loss at New Orleans with two catches for 29 yards and a TD.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Ross’ touchdown, but — typical of the meticulous NFL coach — said he’d reserve judgment on his performance overall until rewatching the game.

But Reid was grateful for one aspect of Ross’ return to the field.

“That’s a good part of the story (the touchdown) and he came out healthy, so that’s a good positive thing,” Reid said.

With fellow wide receiver Kadarius Toney still recovering from meniscus surgery, Ross is battling for a spot on Kansas City’s opening-game 53-man active roster.

Days like Sunday certainly don’t hurt his chances.

"I have a lot of hope for that — he can be a really good player in this offense," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said earlier this month.

