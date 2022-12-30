Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman to miss 7th straight game due to setback Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. will miss his seventh straight game due to a setback he suffered on Wednesday while recovering from an abdomen injury.

After missing the Nov. 13 game against Jacksonville , the team place Hardman on injured reserve a few days later.

Hardman was back at practice Dec. 14, which started his 21-day period to return to the active roster and off the team's injured reserve list.

However, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters two days later that he would be "leaning away" from playing the wide receiver against the Houston Texans. Hardman would end up missing that game, a 30-24 overtime win, on the road.

The last day to activate him from the injured reserve list is Jan. 4.

Reid isn't concerned about the impending deadline, though.

"I'm not worried about it," Reid said. "I think as long as he's progressing and trying to work to get better, we'll be okay. If he can't, then he can't."

Because Hardman is still on the injured reserve list, he does not need to be listed on the Chiefs' injury report for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

—