Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill returns after quad injury

Matt Rourke/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in action durning an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 15:05:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill is questionable to return with a quad injury.

The speedy Chiefs wide receiver was questionable entering the game with a quad contusion, which he apparently aggravated during the first half.

Hill, who was not on the field for Kansas City’s final drive of the first half, did not return from the locker room for the second half.

He was active for the game and made two catches for 25 yards early in the game, but missed the Chiefs' final drive of the first half and initial drive of the second half.

Demarcus Robinson replaced Hill late in the first half before Hill returned for the second drive of the third quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 13-10 at the Washington Football Team at halftime.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who exited in the second quarter with an elbow injury, has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

