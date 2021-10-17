Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill returns after quad injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill is questionable to return with a quad injury.

The speedy Chiefs wide receiver was questionable entering the game with a quad contusion, which he apparently aggravated during the first half.

Hill, who was not on the field for Kansas City’s final drive of the first half, did not return from the locker room for the second half.

He was active for the game and made two catches for 25 yards early in the game, but missed the Chiefs' final drive of the first half and initial drive of the second half.

Demarcus Robinson replaced Hill late in the first half before Hill returned for the second drive of the third quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 13-10 at the Washington Football Team at halftime.