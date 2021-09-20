K-State cracks AP Top 25 for 3rd straight year under Klieman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State has now been ranked each season since Chris Klieman took over the program in 2019.

The Wildcats, who improved to 3-0 after beating Nevada 38-17 on Saturday, cracked The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

K-State is ranked No. 25, making it the third Big 12 team to be in the top 25, including fourth-ranked Oklahoma and 14th-ranked Iowa State.

TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia and Texas Tech also are receiving votes.

The Wildcats reached No. 20 in the AP poll in 2019 after starting the season 6-2 and were ranked No. 16 last season after starting 4-1 before a five-game skid to end the season.

Alabama remained on top of the AP poll after surviving a scare at Florida, which remained ranked No. 11 despite the 31-29 loss against the Crimson Tide.

No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa round out the top five.

BYU, which will join the Big 12 in 2023, made the biggest move in the polls, rising eight spots to No. 15 after a win against then-No. 19 Arizona State.

UCLA, which lost to Fresno State, took the biggest tumble, dropping from 13th to 24th.