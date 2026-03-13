K-State names new men’s basketball coach Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Casey Alexander has been tapped to take over the men’s basketball program at Kansas State, making him the 27th head coach of the men’s team.
New leader at the helm— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 13, 2026
Casey Alexander hired as 27th head coach of K-State Men's Basketball
📄 https://t.co/C4lT31gaHz // #EMAW pic.twitter.com/bjwVtLyOhX
Alexander, 53, comes to K-State from Belmont, where he led that team to 166 wins and four conference titles over seven seasons, per a press release from Kansas State University Athletics on Friday.
The new coach, who will replace Jerome Tang, locked into a 5-year contract with a $3.3 million salary for 2026-27 and a $50,000 base salary increase each year for the remainder of the contract.
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“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at K-State and can’t wait to get the journey started,” Alexander said in a press release. “K-State has such a rich tradition and a wildly passionate fan base, and I’m grateful for the opportunity provided by Gene Taylor to be a part of it.”
In his 15-year career, Alexander has 303 victories under his belt from his stints at Stetson (2011-13), Lipscomb (2013-19) and Belmont (2019-26), his alma mater.
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Casey Alexander as the next head men’s basketball coach at K-State.” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in part in a press release. “We had significant interest in our job from numerous talented and successful coaches from around the country. What was evident throughout the search was the positive reputation of K-State basketball, and of the coaches we talked with Casey emerged as the one who best fit our program…”
K-State recently finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 12-20, including a 3-15 Big 12 play mark.
Belmont Basketball shared the following statement on social media from Belmont University Athletics Director Scott Corley on Alexander's service to the university as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach.
Official statement from @stcorley pic.twitter.com/h1KHnK5nli— Belmont Basketball (@BelmontMBB) March 13, 2026
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