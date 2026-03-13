K-State names new men’s basketball coach Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Casey Alexander has been tapped to take over the men’s basketball program at Kansas State, making him the 27th head coach of the men’s team.

New leader at the helm



Casey Alexander hired as 27th head coach of K-State Men's Basketball



📄 https://t.co/C4lT31gaHz // #EMAW pic.twitter.com/bjwVtLyOhX — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 13, 2026

Alexander, 53, comes to K-State from Belmont, where he led that team to 166 wins and four conference titles over seven seasons, per a press release from Kansas State University Athletics on Friday.

The new coach, who will replace Jerome Tang, locked into a 5-year contract with a $3.3 million salary for 2026-27 and a $50,000 base salary increase each year for the remainder of the contract.

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“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at K-State and can’t wait to get the journey started,” Alexander said in a press release. “K-State has such a rich tradition and a wildly passionate fan base, and I’m grateful for the opportunity provided by Gene Taylor to be a part of it.”

In his 15-year career, Alexander has 303 victories under his belt from his stints at Stetson (2011-13), Lipscomb (2013-19) and Belmont (2019-26), his alma mater.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Casey Alexander as the next head men’s basketball coach at K-State.” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in part in a press release. “We had significant interest in our job from numerous talented and successful coaches from around the country. What was evident throughout the search was the positive reputation of K-State basketball, and of the coaches we talked with Casey emerged as the one who best fit our program…”

K-State recently finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 12-20, including a 3-15 Big 12 play mark.

Belmont Basketball shared the following statement on social media from Belmont University Athletics Director Scott Corley on Alexander's service to the university as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach.

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