Kansas State extends athletic director Gene Taylor’s contract through 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gene Taylor will be sticking around for another five years as Kansas State’s athletic director.

Taylor was hired in April 2017 after signing a five-year contract, which originally called for an average annual salary of $500,000.

The Wildcats announced Wednesday that Taylor’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2027, with an annual salary bump to $925,000 beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” K-State Athletics Board of Directors President Richard Myers said in a statement. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

Taylor, who signed his extension Tuesday, joined the Wildcats after three years as a deputy athletic director at the University of Iowa. He also spent 13 years as North Dakota State’s athletic director and worked for 15 years at the U.S. Naval Academy, including a stint as associate AD.

"Our family is extremely fortunate to call K-State and Manhattan home," Taylor said in a statement. “I appreciate President Myers, the KSA Board and the Kansas Board of Regents for their trust in me continuing to lead such a phenomenal athletics program. We have the best fans and donors in the country and a group of coaches, staff and student-athletes who are committed to competing at the highest level, and I am looking forward to the years ahead as we continue to elevate our program.”

Under Taylor’s leadership, K-State is undertaking a massive facilities improvement plan, which includes new baseball and soccer projects as well as a $105-million initiative to renovate the south end zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, build a new volleyball arena and Olympic training center, and add an indoor practice facility for football.

The Wildcats’ athletic facilities master plan , which was announced in 2018, also includes an $85-million renovation of Bramlage Coliseum.

From a personnel standpoint, he hired Chris Klieman, who won four national titles in five seasons at North Dakota State, to replace Bill Snyder as the Wildcats’ football coach, and Pete Hughes as baseball coach.

Taylor received a raise before the 2019-20 academic year and currently makes $650,000 for the 2020-21 academic year.

He will receive a $250,000 lump sum on June 30, 2022, if he is still employed as K-State’s AD, and the school will pay for a $250,000 annual life insurance policy.

Additionally, Taylor will be provided a company vehicle and $14,000 annual vehicle stipend plus six tickets to every K-State game.

He also receives a suite for all home football, basketball and baseball games along with a full club membership at Manhattan Country Club.

Taylor also is eligible for up to $75,000 in incentives, which include:



New Year’s Six football bowl game, $40,000;

NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournament appearance, $25,000;

NCAA men’s or women’s Sweet Sixteen, $30,000;

NCAA men’s or women’s Final Four, $40,000;

Any Big 12 regular season or postseason conference tournament championship, $10,000;

Any national championship, $20,000;

Leads Big 12 in graduation success rate in any sport, $10,000;

Taylor and his wife, Cathay, have two children — a daughter, Casey, and a son, Jared.