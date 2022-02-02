Kansas State football adds impressive athletes on National Signing Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State football held their annual signing day press conference on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon with head coach Chris Klieman.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, is the first day of the regular signing period for prospective student-athletes in collegiate football. The Wildcats welcomed in their newest football commits.

Back in December during the early signing period, Klieman signed 12 high school prospects and one junior college prospect.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats added four more additions: quarterback Adryan Lara out of Goodyear, AZ, cornerback Jacob Parrish from Olathe Nort High School, Tyson Struber from Canton-Galva High School in Kansas and defensive tackle Vaai Seumalo from Maunaloa, HI who has been attending Garden City Community College.

Klieman credited campus visits with this class' success.

“It’s a hard sell... you guys know that it's not like it's right off the interstate with a huge metropolitan area around it and so having those months of March and April, May and June where these kids can come and visit campus is so critical for us because once we get them here we have a great chance of getting them," he said.

K-State also added a few transfers: quarterback Adrian Martinez from Nebraska, Joshua Hayes from Virginia, linebacker Branden Jennings from Maryland and University of Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson.

Three of the four transfers were 4-star recruits out of high school.

The Wildcats kick off the 2022 football season Sept. 3, hosting South Dakota at home.