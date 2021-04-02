Bill Self signs lifetime contract with University of Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self signed a lifetime contract with the school, it announced Friday.

His contract had been set to expire in March 2022.

Self and KU reached a new five-year rolling agreement which will automatically add one year to his contract at the end of each season until he retires.

Self said he is excited to continue his career at KU and help the athletics department get through its challenges.

“Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be,” Self said. “As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future.”

Self has coached the Jayhawks for 18 seasons and led the team to 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.

“We are certainly proud that he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at KU in 1985 and that this new contract will ensure he finishes his coaching career here as well,” interim Athletics Director Kurt Watson said.

