Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson 'hyped' after watching teammates drafted in NBA Draft

Red-shirt junior returns to Kansas to lead team
Jalen Wilson
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas' Jalen Wilson drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 65-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jalen Wilson
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 20:14:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson watched the NBA Draft from the sidelines this year, as he cheered on a pair of teammates who heard their names called.

Wilson withdrew from the NBA draft and opted to return to KU on June 1.

The red-shirt junior cheered on Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who were selected at number 14 and 21, respectively.

"I mean I saw a guy that went from middle of the pack, not really knowing where to go — now stamped, I mean you know where he (Christian Braun) is gonna be," Wilson said.

Through the TV screen, Wilson showed his excitement for both players.

This is the second consecutive draft Wilson has withdrawn from.

Although he ultimately decided to return to Kansas, he still has big hoops dreams.

"Knowing that you can get drafted and not going is tough," Wilson said. "But at the end of the day as a player, you know where you want to be. I had to learn, you know, it's not really just about getting drafted, because there's plenty of guys that get drafted and a couple years later are in a bad spot now."

For the national champion, one more year in Lawrence equals more opportunities to be a leader and develop as a player.

"I just feel like I just had more to give," Wilson said. "More for NBA teams to see, more for the school to see and like I said before, you don't have to rush a school like Kansas."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock