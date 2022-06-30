KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson watched the NBA Draft from the sidelines this year, as he cheered on a pair of teammates who heard their names called.

Wilson withdrew from the NBA draft and opted to return to KU on June 1.

The red-shirt junior cheered on Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who were selected at number 14 and 21, respectively.

"I mean I saw a guy that went from middle of the pack, not really knowing where to go — now stamped, I mean you know where he (Christian Braun) is gonna be," Wilson said.

Through the TV screen, Wilson showed his excitement for both players.

This is the second consecutive draft Wilson has withdrawn from.

Although he ultimately decided to return to Kansas, he still has big hoops dreams.

"Knowing that you can get drafted and not going is tough," Wilson said. "But at the end of the day as a player, you know where you want to be. I had to learn, you know, it's not really just about getting drafted, because there's plenty of guys that get drafted and a couple years later are in a bad spot now."

For the national champion, one more year in Lawrence equals more opportunities to be a leader and develop as a player.

"I just feel like I just had more to give," Wilson said. "More for NBA teams to see, more for the school to see and like I said before, you don't have to rush a school like Kansas."

