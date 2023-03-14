Kansas head coach Bill Self is 'day-to-day' for practice as team prepares for Howard University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self will be "day-to-day" for practice as the team prepares for its Round of 64 game against Howard University.

Self missed the entire Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized at the University of Kansas Health System last Thursday.

He was later discharged on Sunday and the hospital said Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

According to KU assistant coach Norm Roberts, Self was at the team's practice on Tuesday before the team left for Des Moines, Iowa.

Roberts said Self traveled to Des Moines with his family.

"He's doing good," Roberts said. "He was at practice this morning with the guys, he was at the practice yesterday."

When asked what Self's role will be this week, Roberts said he'll talk with Self daily to see how he feels.

"Day-to-day, we'll talk about it," he said.

Roberts had been serving as interim head coach in Self's absence.

The Jayhawks take on the Howard University Bison on Thursday at noon during the Round of 64 of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship tournament.

