Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. to return to school for final year of eligibility

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots over Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 10:57:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A guard who was a key starter for the Kansas Jayhawks last season is coming back for his final season, the school announced Wednesday.

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who declared for the NBA Draft in April, has decided to return to Lawrence for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

McCullar arrived to Lawrence last season after spending his first three years at rival Big 12 school Texas Tech. McCullar became a piviotal two-way presence on the floor for Bill Self, scoring when needed, and used the defensive skills he learned from Texas Tech to help the Jayhawks shutdown opponents defensively.

In his last season with the Jayhawks, McCullar averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals a game.

McCullar previously declared for the NBA Draft in early April and attended the recent NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week, but the decision to come back clearly shows McCullar was not comfortable enough with his draft stock after the combine.

McCullar will help make sure the backcourt of the Jayhawks will remain intact next season. Before McCullar decision, DaJuan Harris was the only starter slated to return to the Jayhawks next season. Self told reporters in the post-tournament presser that he was in the mindset to building the team as if 'everybody's gone'.

McCullar coming back will not only keep the backcourt intact, but it will also make sure that a majority of the team starting lineup next season will be experienced, with top transfer recruit and former Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson also joining the team for next season.

Forward Jalen Wilson and guard Gradey Dick, who also declared for the NBA Draft, are expected to remain in the NBA Draft.

