Top basketball transfer portal recruit Hunter Dickinson announces commitment to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dickinson, the top basketball prospect in the the transfer portal, announced Thursday his decision to head to Lawrence, Kansas, to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

Dickinson previously spent the last three seasons playing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Wolverines. During his time playing under Michigan legend and head coach Juwan Howard, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Dickinson widely collected awards at Michigan almost immediately, earning second-team All-American honors as a 20-year-old freshman and Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year.

Dickinson announced his decision to leave Michigan on March 31 and enter the transfer portal after a disappointing season with the Wolverines. This season was the first time the Wolverines failed to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Dickinson heading to Lawrence fills a need for the Jayhawks. After the graduation of David McCormack, the Jayhawks had trouble filling his shoes, as the team's 2022-2023 starting lineup was relatively small. Jalen Wilson and Grady Dick were the Jayhawks' tallest players at 6 feet 8 inches.

Both players announced their intention to enter the 2023 NBA Draft in April, leaving not only a size gap but a talent gap as well.

Dickinson, who stands at 7 feet 1 inch, not only helps the Jayhawks size up, but gives the team instant star power that can dominate the game on the basketball court.

