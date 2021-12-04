‘No one was expecting anything from us’: KU volleyball rides upsets to Sweet 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The magic season continues for the University of Kansas women's volleyball team.

The Jayhawks are into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2015, courtesy a pair of improbable wins over ranked opponents.

“No one was expecting anything from us,” senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser said following a win over No. 14 Creighton. “And that's fine with me.”

Kansas struggled against ranked opponents during the regular season, going winless in six tries. Naturally, the Jayhawks have opened tournament play with wins over No. 14 Oregon and No. 19 Creighton.

“It's fun to bring the upsets,” Mosser said. “There's no pressure with that. We made the tournament, that was our main goal. So we just play the best that we can. And we'll see how it goes.”

The Sweet 16 match will take place Thursday, Dec. 9 with the location and time to be announced following the conclusion of the second round.

Head coach Ray Bechard says his team continues to improve, even in the final stretch of the season.

“We're still getting better,” Bechard said post-match. “We got better this weekend, got better last weekend. And with a young team, sometimes maturity happens at different times."

