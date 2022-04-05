Players' parents, fellow students react to KU basketball win

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The only people who might be more excited about the Kansas basketball win than the players are their parents.

"They won!" said Erica Agbaji, Ochai’s dom said. “I am over the moon. I am just so excited for all of them!"

Monday night, KU took a game that looked to be over at half and ended up turning things around to get a win.

"I'm so proud of him. I can't believe it. I just can't believe it,” Janine McCormick, David's mom said.

Parents know better than anyone how hard their kids work.

“He's paid the cost. I am so happy for the rest of his teammates and the KU staff and the KU program for staying with him and working it and bringing everything out of him. This is what happens when you stay in college for four years,” Olofu Agbaji, Ochai's dad said.

Fellow KU students also admire the hard work of their favorite team.

"I am just... I have never felt like this. It's incredible after Covid in 2020 and all of that. I am just so happy to be here,” student Carter Harrod said.

Many have followed the team for a lifetime.

"I've been watching this I mean my whole life. I watched a lot of tournament runs... To be able to be courtside for this... I just can't put it into words. It's so special,” student Collin Wreath said

It was a memorable night for all who watched the Jayhawks clinch their first national title since 2008.

