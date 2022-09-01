Report: Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji traded to Utah Jazz in Donovan Mitchell trade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji has been traded to the Utah Jazz in a deal that sends Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Agbaji will go to Utah alongside guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz will also receive three unprotected first-rounders and two pick swaps.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Agbaji was drafted by the Cavaliers 14th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft in June. He will join another former Jayhawk, center Udoka Azubuike, who was drafted 27th overall in 2020.

Agbaji spent four years at the University of Kansas, averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 total rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while playing 32.6 minutes per game. He would lead the team in scoring and play in 39 of the Jayhawks' 40 games during their national championship-winning season this past April.

Agbaji racked up multiple awards during the Jayhawks' national title run, winning the 2021-22 Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year , the Big 12 Tournament MVP and the NCAA Tournament Most Improved Player while making the All-Big 12 regular season and tournament teams, the NCAA All-Tourney team, and the AP All-America team .

In the NBA, Agbaji's time with the Cavaliers ended before he ever played a regular season game with them.

However, Agbaji did spend some time with Cleveland's summer league team in July, playing four total games. He led the team in scoring with 15 points per game while playing 31 minutes per game.