Trio of Jayhawks, Wildcats guard make Naismith Men’s Player of Year Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three players for the top-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team and one Kansas State player were announced Monday on the initial list of 50 NCAA Div. I standouts on the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watch List.

Jayhawks senior center Hunter Dickinson, a transfer from Michigan, made the cut along with junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

Wildcats fifth-year guard Tylor Perry, who transferred from North Texas for his final collegiate season, also was among the 50 players chosen for inclusion.

The list also includes a former K-State star, Miami junior guard Nijel Pack, and Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a Mizzou transfer who is returning from a torn ACL suffered in the Razorbacks’ ninth game last season.

Two Wildcats women’s basketball stars — guard Gabby Gregory, a graduate student, and senior center Ayoka Lee — were announced Friday as part of the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Watch List along with Kansas junior center Taiyanna Jackson.

—