Trio of Jayhawks, Wildcats guard make Naismith Men’s Player of Year Watch List

2 from K-State, 1 from KU make women’s watch list
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins defends during an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Illinois Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three players for the top-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team and one Kansas State player were announced Monday on the initial list of 50 NCAA Div. I standouts on the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watch List.

Jayhawks senior center Hunter Dickinson, a transfer from Michigan, made the cut along with junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

Wildcats fifth-year guard Tylor Perry, who transferred from North Texas for his final collegiate season, also was among the 50 players chosen for inclusion.

The list also includes a former K-State star, Miami junior guard Nijel Pack, and Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a Mizzou transfer who is returning from a torn ACL suffered in the Razorbacks’ ninth game last season.

Two Wildcats women’s basketball stars — guard Gabby Gregory, a graduate student, and senior center Ayoka Lee — were announced Friday as part of the 2023-24 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Watch List along with Kansas junior center Taiyanna Jackson.

