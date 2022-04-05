University of Kansas to welcome home men's basketball national champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will be return Tuesday afternoon to Lawrence after winning the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball national championship a day earlier.

The Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 16 in the first half, mounted the largest comeback in NCAA national title game history Monday night for a 72-69 win at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The victorious KU team is scheduled to arrive in back in Lawrence around 4:15 p.m. for a welcome home celebration at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, according to a release from KU.

The football stadium's gates will open at 3 p.m. with seating limited to the west side of the stadium.

Parking lots around the stadium and the Mississippi Parking Garage will open at 2 p.m. for fans to park.

A shuttle to the stadium also will run from downtown Lawrence and Lot 90 starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks — who have now won four NCAA national titles, which is tied for sixth all-time — are scheduled to arrive around 3 p.m. in Topeka from New Orleans.