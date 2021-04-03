K-State men's basketball transfer DaJuan Gordon lands at Mizzou

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri and Kansas State University completed an offseason player swap Friday.

Not really, but it feels that way after DaJuan Gordon, who announced that he was leaving the Wildcats two weeks ago, announced that he was joining the Tigers via social media.

Gordon — a Chicago native, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds last season at Kansas State — posted a photo of himself in a Mizzou uniform with the message “IMA GIVE IT ALL GOT” on Friday.

IMA GIVE IT ALL GOT💛 pic.twitter.com/Lu1illI79l — DaJuan Gordon (@Thatboyquaye) April 3, 2021

Gordon’s announcement comes three days after former MU shooting guard Mark Smith announced Tuesday that he was transferring to K-State.

Smith is one of five Tigers — along with Torrence Watson, Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun and Ed Chang — who have entered the transfer portal since the season ended.

Only three players from the 2020-21 season remain on Mizzou’s roster for next season. Shooting guard Javon Pickett and set to return along with forwards Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore.

The Tigers also signed five three-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class.

K-State has lost three players — including Antonio Gordon, Rudi Williams and Joe Petrakis — to the transfer portal.