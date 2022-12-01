KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out.

For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena.

MU and KU played 268 times in one of college basketball’s most-celebrated and heated rivalries before the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

After a period of dormancy, the teams renewed that rivalry in earnest last season — it was delayed a year by the pandemic — with the reigning national champion Jayhawks delivering a 102-65 beatdown last December inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the rematch in Columbia sold out during a presale for Tiger Scholarship Fund members before going on sale to the general public.

Mizzou also announced a series of tailgating packages, which are available for the Border Showdown game. All packages include table linens, signage and a heater.

The packages do not include tickets to the game, which must be purchased separately.

The Club and All American packages include a 20-foot-by-20-foot tent and three tables.

The Club package, which costs $1,200, also includes 20 chairs, three cocktail tables and two coolers.

The All American package includes 10 chairs and a cooler.

MU is also offering the Varsity package, which costs $525, includes a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent and five chairs.

Fans can also add a TV to the tailgate setup for $300.

Kansas leads the all-time series 174-95.

While there are no remaining tickets for the Border Showdown, Mizzou announced that tickets for the rest of the undefeated men’s basketball team’s home schedule — nine SEC games and the SEC-Big 12 Challenge game against Iowa State — are now on sale .

Tickets for the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois on Dec. 22 in St. Louis go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.