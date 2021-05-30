Watch
Mizzou bounced in Supers; JMU advances to College World Series

Dukes upset No. 8 ranked Tigers in Columbia Regional
Aaron Ladd // KSHB
After a stellar regular season and national seeding, Mizzou denied Women's College World Series berth.
Mizzou softball falls in Supers
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 15:05:46-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The dream season is over for the University of Missouri Tigers softball team.

Courtesy a 6-2 win on Sunday, James Madison University advanced to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Missouri came out swinging. Senior Brooke Wilmes led off the first inning with a home run, her fifth in six games. The Dukes would tie the game up in the fourth, squeezing one run across after a Lynsey Meeks' sacrifice fly.

Knotted at one a piece the Dukes found their offense, scoring five runs on ten hits to blow the game open.

Excellent throughout the series, JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander was stellar once again allowing just two runs on 4 Missouri hits.

Missouri finished the season 42-17.

