Mizzou legend Gary Pinkel, former Tigers AD Mack Rhoades appointed to CFP committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou football legend Gary Pinkel, who returned the Tigers to relevance and national prominence, and one of the school’s former athletic directors are among the new appointees to the College Football Playoff Management Committee.

Pinkel, 71, won a Mizzou-record 118 games in 15 seasons in Columbia, leading the Tigers to four conference championship games — two each in the Big 12 and SEC — and 10 bowl games.

MU finished in the top five in the final Associated Press poll twice during Pinkel’s tenure.

Now, he’ll be part of the selection committee along with Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades that picks the 12 teams who compete for the Football Bowl Subdivision title via the expanded College Football Playoff next season.

Rhoades, 58, served as Mizzou’s AD from 2015 to 2016, overseeing the transition when Pinkel retired before leaving for Waco, Texas.

Pinkel also is the winningest coach in Toledo history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel was appointed as the committee chair for 2024, replacing North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan.

Washington State AD Patrick Chun, former Arizona State All-American defensive lineman Randall McDaniel, Virginia AD Carla Williams and Arkansas AD Hunter Yuracheck joined Pinkel and Rhoades as new CFP committee appointees, which were announced Thursday by CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock.

"The additions of Pat, Randall, Gary, Mack, Carla and Hunter will bring some great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 11th season," Hancock said in a statement. "Their knowledge, passion and character, along with their understanding of college football, will allow them to make the transition seamlessly with the returning members. And it is great to have Will returning. His understanding and wisdom will be a real benefit."

Hancock, 73, who lives in the Kansas City area, announced in June that he would retire in February 2025.

Pro Football and Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Will Shields, 52, who was appointed to a three-year term in 2021, will remain on the CPF Management Committee for another year.

The terms of Corrigan, Mitch Barnhart, Mark Harlan, Gene Taylor, Joe Taylor and Rod West have expired.

