KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s attempt to claim its first NCAA tournament win in more than a decade fell short Saturday night.

The No. 8 University of Oklahoma Sooners bested the No. 9 Mizzou Tigers , 72-68, in the tournament’s first round of the West region.

Mizzou entered the game at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality with a 16-9 record compared to the Sooners’ 15-10.

