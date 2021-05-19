'Tiger Takeover' hits Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tiger athletic caravan stop at Chicken N Pickle Tuesday night signified the shift going on in sports – venues approaching full capacity.

"It is amazing," MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk said. "It's really fun to be able to open it up."

The restaurant had a 250 occupant capacity Tuesday night and allowed in 150 patrons for the annual "Tiger Takeover" in Kansas City.

MU athletics is allowing more and more fans into softball and baseball games currently this Spring. In the Fall, Faurot Field will operate at full capacity for football games.

"I wanted to see what ferocious Faurot Field would look like with the home field advantage," Mizzou Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz said about his first year in Columbia. "We had two unbelievable moments at Faurot last year, beating LSU and beating Arkansas. And look forward to creating those moments and those memories this season."

No decision has been made yet on fan capacity Tiger basketball games at Mizzou Arena next season, but Men's Head Coach Cuonzo Martin is optimistic.

"Outside of recruiting, your fans play a big part of your program," said Martin. "When your fans are in attendance it brings a lot of energy and a lot of good emotions."