Donna Kelce solves Super Bowl LVII conundrum, will root for ‘offense’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donna Kelce has two sons who will be on opposite sidelines in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a strong rooting interest.

“Absolutely, the offense,” she said in an interview Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today Show.”

Kelce’s oldest son, Jason Kelce, is the All-Pro starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

His younger brother is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, an All-Pro in his own right.

The Eagles and Chiefs were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and will clash in “The Kelce Bowl” in less than two weeks.

“I’ll just be so elated, probably some tears,” Donna said. “This will be a very, very emotional moment.”

The Kelces are the first brothers to square off in a Super Bowl , making Donna Kelce the first mom to face such a dilemma.

“You knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody, because there are so many brothers in the NFL right now playing at a high level,” Donna said.

She called it “surreal” and noted that this brotherly clash is easier to take knowing that both of her sons have already won a Super Bowl.

Jason and the Eagles beat New England in Super Bowl LII, while Travis and the Chiefs reached the NFL summit with a win against San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.

“This is going to be so awesome,” Donna said. “They’ve already got their first (Super Bowl) win under their belts, so this is going to be just pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time.”

Donna said Jason and Travis “egged each other on” and were highly competitive — and sometimes combative — growing up.

She knows that competitive fire hasn’t dimmed, so one of her sons will be wildly elated and the other, well, he may need his mom.

“Obviously, there’s going to be somebody who goes home heartbroken,” Donna said. “They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table. ... There isn’t anything I could possibly say. Just give them a hug and tell them that I love them. That’s it; that’s all you can do.”

Asked if she’s secretly hoping one team will win, Donna said, “I think that Jason would say I am going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ It’s always about the grands.”

Donna Kelce opened up this morning to @SavannahGuthrie and @craigmelvin about the experience of being the first to have her two sons, Philadelphia @Eagles’ Jason Kelce & Kansas City @Chiefs Travis Kelce, playing against each other in the #SuperBowl. https://t.co/MqnUtuMiOq pic.twitter.com/zkh4Vrh7hz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2023

