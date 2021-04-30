Ed Fritz, legendary BVNW basketball coach, taking on North Kansas City rebuild

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City High School has a new boy’s basketball coach.

Ed Fritz introduced himself to his new team Friday, calling it the right time for him to take on “a new challenge.”

“I'm so thankful for my run and Blue Valley Northwest,” Fritz told a small contingent of reporters. “I gave them my heart [and] soul.”

Fritz departed Blue Valley Northwest this offseason, where in 17 seasons he won five state titles, narrowly missing out on a ninth appearance this season.

His cumulative win total of 667 ranks him in the top five for the state of Kansas.

“When I came up here and saw the atmosphere of the school... I couldn't be more excited,” Fritz added.

NKC struggled in 2020, finishing with a 9-13 record.

Before his time with BVNW, he coached for 15 years at Center High School and had brief stints at Baker University, and the University of Nebraska-Kearney. In 2017, Fritz was inducted into the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Fritz will replace Missouri Basketball Coach Hall of Fame member Gerry Marlin. While at Northtown, Marlin led the team to conference championships in 2017 and 2018.

—