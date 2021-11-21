Edwards-Helaire, Mathieu, Sneed active for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns for the first time since Week 5 for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of an Oct. 10 loss to Buffalo. He had racked up back-to-back 100-yard games before getting hurt against the Bills.

He was the team’s leading rusher at the time of the injury with 304 yards, but has since been passed by his backup, Darrel Williams, during the last five weeks.

It remains to be seen how heavily Kansas City will lean on Edwards-Helaire, but his presence made Derrick Gore the odd man out in the backfield.

Gore, quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback Deandre Baker and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders are among the inactives for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

Edwards-Helaire (knee) officially was listed as questionable for the game on the final injury report.

The Chiefs also have a banged up secondary.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited all week, while All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee) was a late addition to the team’s injury report .

Finally, fellow safety Armani Watts (illness), who primarily plays special teams, missed practice Friday.

But all three players are active for the game, which is good news for Kansas City.

Right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) remains sidelined and rounds out the team’s inactives. He left the win over Green Bay in the first half and was replaced by Andrew Wylie, who started in last week’s win at Las Vegas.

Wylie is expected to start again at right tackle.

Dallas isn’t at full strength either.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Amari Cooper, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, won’t play. Cooper also will miss the Cowboys’ game on Thanksgiving against the Raiders.

Cornerbacks Nahshon Wright (hamstring) and Kelvin Joseph, who missed a couple practices this week for personal reasons, were the only players listed as questionable entering the game for Dallas.

Both are inactive along with Smith, quarterback Will Grier, safety Israel Mukuamu and wide receiver Simi Fehoko.