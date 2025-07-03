'Everything in our power': KC Current co-owners continue work to land WNBA team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long released a statement Thursday after the WNBA chose Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia for the league's next phase of expansion, leaving out Kansas City, Missouri.

The Longs claimed the WNBA's expansion to those three cities "underscores the league’s impressive growth and the increasing demand for women’s basketball nationwide."

The Longs expressed their disappointment that Kansas City was not awarded an expansion franchise.

"While we are, of course, disappointed that Kansas City was not selected at this time, our belief in this city and its passion for basketball and women's sports has never been stronger," the Longs said in the statement.

Referencing the team that they co-own as well as the T-Mobile Center, the Longs said Kansas City has "so much to offer the WNBA."

"We have the infrastructure, the fans, the momentum - and we have the patience and persistence to see this through," the Longs said. "Kansas City is a sports town, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring the WNBA here."

Officials in Kansas City had put in a proposal to join the league, which had the backing of the Long family, owners of the Kansas City Current, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. City officials had also expressed support for the bid.

The T-Mobile Center in downtown KCMO was reportedly part of the city’s proposal.

Last October, Patrick Mahomes talked about creating a proposal to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City.

"Obviously, we want to get basketball to Kansas City in general," Mahomes said in October . "The WNBA and the success they had this last season and the last few seasons, it's kind of a no-brainer to get a WNBA team to Kansas City."

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was also among those in support of WNBA expansion in Kansas City.

“I’ve said Kansas City would be a great spot for a team,” Clark said at the WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards in February. “I’ve never actually played in this arena, but it’s a great spot, so I would love to play here. I think it would be a cool place to have games. So I think Kansas City would be a good city for it.”

With the expansion timeline set, the WNBA will have 18 teams by 2030.

