FIFA to make ‘major announcement’ June 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA is set to make a “major and highly anticipated announcement” on Thursday, June 16, in regard to where the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be played.

Kansas City is one of 22 candidate host cities vying to host the tournament.

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said in a statement on the organization’s website.

In considering which cities to award the honor of hosting the events, FIFA said stadiums along with promises included in overarching proposals were taken into consideration.

The committee is particularly aware of "sustainability, human rights, legacy, general infrastructure and financial impact.”

In October, the selection committee was welcomed to Kansas City by leaders in Kansas and Missouri to highlight what KC has to offer.

“Kansas City is well-equipped to support soccer fans from around the globe,” Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said in October . “I am confident the entire Kansas City region is ready to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a resounding success and is excited to add this prestigious tournament to its sporting history.”

Additional details surrounding the June 16 announcement will be released “in due course."

