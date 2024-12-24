2 key Chiefs questionable, 2 others out for Christmas Day game against Pittsburgh

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Two key Kansas City Chiefs are questionable and two others are out for the team's Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Tuesday's injury report.

Cornerback Chamarri Conner (concussion) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) are out.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are questionable to play.

Conner and Humphries will each miss a second consecutive game after both were sidelined against the Texans.

The cornerback suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns, which caused him to leave the game.

Humphries was injured in the fourth quarter of the team's Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Charges.

Taylor exited in thethird quarter of the team's game against Houston on Saturday. Jones suffered his calf injury in the same game.

