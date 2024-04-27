Watch Now
2024 NFL Draft | Kansas City Chiefs draft tight end Jared Wiley from TCU in round 4

Associated Press
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 13:54:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan, is here! Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live updates.

12:55 p.m. | Jaden Hicks, a defensive back from Washington State, was selected by the Chiefs as the 133rd pick overall in round four of the NFL Draft.

The Chiefs next pick will come in round five with pick 159.

12:45 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs drafted tight end Jared Wiley from TCU with the 131st pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs will lock in another selection shortly with the 133rd pick overall.

12:00 p.m. | After day two, the Kansas City Chiefs have picks 131 and 133 in round four, pick 159 in round five, pick 211 in round 6 and pick 248 in round seven.

The Chiefs traded up in Thursday's first round of the draft to secure Texas wide receiver Xavier Worth.

KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson is at the Chiefs NFL Draft Party at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. She heard Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt had to say about the club's first selection.

In round two with the 63rd overall pick, KC drafted offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia from BYU.

