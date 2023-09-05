'A labor of love': How 1 Kansas City-area artist is sharing his pride in Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s more than just football fans who are excited for the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the season.

The arts community in Kansas City is showing its excitement for football season too — one brush stroke at a time.

Kansas City artist Phil “Sike Style” Shafer painted his latest piece in a series of Chiefs murals in the Crossroads Arts District, titled "How 'Bout Those Chiefs!?"

He said he’s been working on Chiefs art for about four years.

“People don’t think art and sports go together all the time, but I’m proof that it definitely does,” he said. “It’s a big part of getting people excited and showcasing what the team is all about and representing for the fans.”

The mural is designed as a thought bubble, meant for fans to take pictures in front of.

“You know there’s lots coming up and it’s cool to be a part of the hype and just really feeling like your artwork is in a fun place that people can enjoy and really accept,” he said.

Shafer even worked through the triple-digit heat in August in Kansas City, but he said it was all worth it.

“It’s challenging to be out in the elements and working, but when it’s for an awesome team and an organization that’s really got your back, and you feel good about the messaging, it’s a labor of love although it is exactly that.”

He said it’s exciting for more than just local sports fans as local artists and businesses get to benefit, too.

“It means a lot to be a part of the team’s hype and getting ready — getting Chiefs Kingdom going — I feel it’s a great way the Chiefs have done a partner with the arts in general, small business coming together with the arts to support sports fans.”

You can visit Shafer’s website to see the other Chiefs art he has in store this season.